President Dr Arif Alvi Condemns Suicide Attack On Jamaat E Islami Convoy
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 11:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat e Islami in Zhob.
In a tweet, the President told that he called Amir Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq on the telephone and inquired about his well-being.
The President said during the conversation he expressed best wishes for Sirajul Haq and prayed for him.
He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.