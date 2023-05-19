UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Condemns Suicide Attack On Jamaat E Islami Convoy

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 11:15 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat e Islami in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat e Islami in Zhob.

In a tweet, the President told that he called Amir Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq on the telephone and inquired about his well-being.

The President said during the conversation he expressed best wishes for Sirajul Haq and prayed for him.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

