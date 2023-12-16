Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Condoles Demise Of Amir Of Kuwait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles demise of Amir of Kuwait

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

In a message of condolence, he said today the Islamic world was deprived of a great leader and ardent supporter of Islamic Ummah.

He said, "I express my heartfelt condolences to the royal family and people of Kuwait."

The government and people of Pakistan stood with their Kuwaiti brothers in this hour of grief, the President said adding Allah Almighty may grant eternal peace to the departed soul and elevate his ranks in Jannah.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Kuwait May Family Government Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Zardari expresses sorrow over death of Emir of Kuw ..

Zardari expresses sorrow over death of Emir of Kuwait

56 seconds ago
 Funeral prayers of cop martyred in Tank police lin ..

Funeral prayers of cop martyred in Tank police lines attack offered

58 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most plain ar ..

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country

58 minutes ago
 Man killed over old enmity

Man killed over old enmity

58 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects PIC revamping

Commissioner inspects PIC revamping

58 minutes ago
 Activists, political workers commemorate APS marty ..

Activists, political workers commemorate APS martyrs

58 minutes ago
PPP hails SC's verdict for holding elections on Fe ..

PPP hails SC's verdict for holding elections on Feb 8

2 hours ago
 Policy of transferring Excise inspectors revised

Policy of transferring Excise inspectors revised

2 hours ago
 PPP to regain power with support of people: Gilani

PPP to regain power with support of people: Gilani

2 hours ago
 Energy Minister never asked to review levy on petr ..

Energy Minister never asked to review levy on petroleum

2 hours ago
 The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recover ..

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovers over Rs 10m from 518 default ..

2 hours ago
 P&D board chairman reviews Lahore Zoo renovation p ..

P&D board chairman reviews Lahore Zoo renovation project

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan