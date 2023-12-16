President Dr Arif Alvi condoles demise of Amir of Kuwait

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

In a message of condolence, he said today the Islamic world was deprived of a great leader and ardent supporter of Islamic Ummah.

He said, "I express my heartfelt condolences to the royal family and people of Kuwait."

The government and people of Pakistan stood with their Kuwaiti brothers in this hour of grief, the President said adding Allah Almighty may grant eternal peace to the departed soul and elevate his ranks in Jannah.