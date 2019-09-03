President Dr. Arif Alvi condoles demise of KP Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mahmood Khan mother

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mahmood Khan.

The President in a condolence message prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to Mahmood Khan and his family members.