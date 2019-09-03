- Home
President Dr. Arif Alvi Condoles Demise Of KP Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mahmood Khan Mother
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mahmood Khan.
The President in a condolence message prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to Mahmood Khan and his family members.