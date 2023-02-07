President Dr Arif Alvi condoles over deaths in Diamer bus accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday condoled over the loss of lives in a bus accident that took place in the Diamer district of Gilgit Baltistan.

The president expressed grief over the deaths in the tragic incident and sympathised with the bereaved families.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.