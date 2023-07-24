Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Condoles With Dr Tariq Fazal On Death Of Son

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with Dr Tariq Fazal on death of son

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday here arrived at the residence of Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and condoled on the death of his young son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday here arrived at the residence of Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and condoled on the death of his young son.

The President expressed grief and sorrow over the death of his son and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Young Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PITB conducts e-Procurement System training for Co ..

PITB conducts e-Procurement System training for Communication & Works Department

6 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Minister for Foreign Trade elected as C ..

UAE&#039;s Minister for Foreign Trade elected as Chair of WTO’s 13th Ministeri ..

12 minutes ago
 North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile - Jap ..

North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile - Japanese Prime Minister's Office

6 minutes ago
 Russia, China Resist Hegemonic Actions Abusing Min ..

Russia, China Resist Hegemonic Actions Abusing Minority Interests - Security Cou ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law Banning Gender Reassignment

Putin Signs Law Banning Gender Reassignment

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Discuss Strengthe ..

Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Discuss Strengthening of Bilateral Security - M ..

6 minutes ago
Israel MPs approve key judicial reform clause as p ..

Israel MPs approve key judicial reform clause as protests flare

6 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potenti ..

Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potential

6 minutes ago
 Syria's Return to Arab League Will Help Solve Syri ..

Syria's Return to Arab League Will Help Solve Syrian Crisis-UN Envoy

6 minutes ago
 N.Korea to Receive Chinese Delegation as First For ..

N.Korea to Receive Chinese Delegation as First Foreign Guests After Pandemic - S ..

19 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 33 in Cameroon building collap ..

Death toll rises to 33 in Cameroon building collapse

19 minutes ago
 PTI members attempt to pressurize court in Tosh Kh ..

PTI members attempt to pressurize court in Tosh Khana case: Attaulah Tarrar

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan