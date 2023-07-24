President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with Dr Tariq Fazal on death of son

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday here arrived at the residence of Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and condoled on the death of his young son.

The President expressed grief and sorrow over the death of his son and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.