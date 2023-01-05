UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Condoles With Families Of Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 11:36 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with families of martyrs

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday in telephonic conversations condoled with the families of the martyred Director and Inspector of the Inter-Services Agency (ISI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday in telephonic conversations condoled with the families of the martyred Director and Inspector of the Inter-Services Agency (ISI).

They were martyred during the firing of terrorists in Khanewal.

The President condoled with the wife of ISI Director Muhammad Naveed Sadiq Sial Shaheed.

He paid tribute to the family for bearing the loss with courage, patience, and bravery.

He also condoled with the wife of Inspector Nasir Abbas Bhatti, appreciated the services of the martyr and prayed for grant of patience to the family.

"We stand with the family at this time of loss," he said and lauded the martyrs for sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorism.

He said the efforts of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism were an example for the world and the whole nation was united to completely root out terrorism.

"Martyrs are the benefactors of the nation and the whole nation salutes the martyrs for their services in the fight against terrorism."He prayed Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyrs in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing World Martyrs Shaheed Wife Nasir Khanewal Inter Services Intelligenc Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US to Include 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Weap ..

US to Include 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Weapons Package for Ukraine - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 US House Starts Day With 7th Failed Ballot to Elec ..

US House Starts Day With 7th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Republican Dissen ..

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Welcomes Putin's Order for 36-hours of Ce ..

UN Chief Welcomes Putin's Order for 36-hours of Ceasefire in Ukraine - Spokesper ..

1 minute ago
 UN to Dissolve Fact-Finding Mission to Olenivka, S ..

UN to Dissolve Fact-Finding Mission to Olenivka, Security Requirements Not Met - ..

1 minute ago
 Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine ce ..

Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas ..

8 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scores

Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scores

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.