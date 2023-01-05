President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with families of martyrs

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday in telephonic conversations condoled with the families of the martyred Director and Inspector of the Inter-Services Agency (ISI)

They were martyred during the firing of terrorists in Khanewal.

The President condoled with the wife of ISI Director Muhammad Naveed Sadiq Sial Shaheed.

He paid tribute to the family for bearing the loss with courage, patience, and bravery.

He also condoled with the wife of Inspector Nasir Abbas Bhatti, appreciated the services of the martyr and prayed for grant of patience to the family.

"We stand with the family at this time of loss," he said and lauded the martyrs for sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorism.

He said the efforts of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism were an example for the world and the whole nation was united to completely root out terrorism.

"Martyrs are the benefactors of the nation and the whole nation salutes the martyrs for their services in the fight against terrorism."He prayed Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyrs in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved family.