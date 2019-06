President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the residence of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and condoled with him over the death of his young son, who recently died in a road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the residence of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and condoled with him over the death of his young son, who recently died in a road accident

The President offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.