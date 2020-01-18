President Dr Arif Alvi Condoles With Late Ebrahim's Family
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited the residence of family of late renowned jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim and expressed condolence over his death.
The president offered Fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, a press release said.