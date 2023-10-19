President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday offered his heartfelt condolence to Senator Ali Zafar over death of his father Dr S M Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday offered his heartfelt condolence to Senator Ali Zafar over death of his father Dr S M Zafar.

"My condolences to my friend and lawyer Senator Ali Zafar, and his family on the death of his father Dr S M Zafar, the outstanding constitutionalist, author, and brilliant advocate," he wrote on X.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He said he recently finished the late S M Zafar's book "Democracy and islam in History" that he had graciously sent to him. President Alvi said he also sent a message to him on his excellent treatise.