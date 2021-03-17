UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (civil) On Air Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:12 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (civil) on Air Chief

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (civil) on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (civil) on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here on Wednesday.

The President decorated the outgoing Air Chief with the prestigious award in recognition of his outstanding service for the country.

The investiture ceremony held at the President House was attended by senior officials.

