President Dr. Arif Alvi Confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) Upon General Han Weiguo

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:47 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Han Weiguo, Commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force of China, in a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

On the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi congratulated General Han Weiguo and reiterated Pakistan strong resolve to take the bilateral relations between the two countries to new heights in all fields.

Later, General Han Weiguo also called on the President, a press release said.

The President said Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique all-weather and time-tested friendship and Pakistan considered China as its "Iron Brother".

While highlighting Pakistan-China friendship, an important cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, the President said defence and economic relations between the two counties were vital for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

He highlighted the importance of digital economy and cyber security in today's world and underscored the need for close cooperation between the two brotherly countries to ward off challenges emerging in cyber field.

The President further said that defence and strategic cooperation was the backbone of strategic cooperative partnership and defence authorities of the both countries had maintained close coordination.

Frequent high-level exchange of military delegations was a key aspect of our cooperation in this regard, he added.

He also underlined the need to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

"Pakistan and China are joined together in a broad-based, long-term 'all weather strategic cooperative partnership'. Pakistan-China Treaty for Friendship and Cooperation and good neighborly relations has further contributed to the deepening of this relationship.

The two sides have a multi-faceted bilateral cooperation in diverse fields such as economic, political, strategic and cultural areas and often share similar views on global issues," the press release quoted the President as saying.

The President said that Pakistan deeply valued China's support on issues of its national security and territorial integrity including Kashmir.

He reassured that Pakistan strongly adhered to the "One China Policy" and expressed satisfaction over progress of all the ongoing projects initiated under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

With the completion of early harvest projects, CPEC has entered its second phase, he said, adding in which focus was on socio-economic cooperation, agriculture development, poverty alleviation and industrial cooperation.

He further underscored that the safety and security of Chinese nationals was Pakistan's top priority.

He highlighted that Government of Pakistan had instituted multi-layer security arrangements with the civil and military security agencies and involvement of provincial and Federal governments for the safety of Chinese nationals.

General Han Weiguo Commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force of China thanked the President for awarding him the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military).

