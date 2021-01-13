UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Confers Pakistan's Second Highest Civil Award On Turkish Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi confers Pakistan's second highest civil award on Turkish foreign minister

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday conferred Hilal-i-Pakistan, the country's second highest civil award, on Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu in recognition of his contribution to strengthen Pak-Turkish ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday conferred Hilal-i-Pakistan, the country's second highest civil award, on Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu in recognition of his contribution to strengthen Pak-Turkish ties.

The conferment on the Turkish foreign minister was made at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Besides delegations of the visiting foreign minister, the ceremony was attended by Federal ministers, diplomats and senior officers.

The ceremony was started with recitation of Quranic verses, featured with playing of national anthems of both the countries.

Reading out the citation, Secretary Cabinet Division Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera recounted the services of Turkish foreign minister for enriching the bilateral ties. He said in his capacity as Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had taken various initiatives for peace and security.

Moreover, he also played vital role for strengthening Pak-Turkish ties and their transformation into a strategic partnership The Hilal-i-Pakistan awards is conferred to recognize the meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan, or�cultural,�social�contribution.

Among other dignitaries to have achieved the honour included now US President-elect Joe Biden, Ruth Pfau, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and recently Chinese former ambassador in Islamabad Yao Jing.

After the investiture, the Turkish foreign minister also introduced two renowned Turkish actors including Nurettin S�nmez, known for his role as Bamsi Beyrek in Ertugrul and Ayberk Pekcan, who played Artuk Bey. Both the celebrities were warmly received by the audience and took full advantage of the rare photo-op.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is visiting here for the second Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting being held on the day.

Prior to the investiture ceremony, he called on the President and discussed the bilateral as well as regional matters of mutual interest.

