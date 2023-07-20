Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Congratulates Naila Kiani For Climbing Pakistan's All 8000m Peaks

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 08:45 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated female mountaineer Naila Kiani as she became the first Pakistani woman to have climbed all five eight-thousanders of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated female mountaineer Naila Kiani as she became the first Pakistani woman to have climbed all five eight-thousanders of the country.

Naila Kiani achieved the distinction on Thursday as she successfully summited Broad Peak, the 12th highest peak in the world at 8,047 metres.

"Congratulations Naila Kiyani! The nation is proud of you for being Pakistan's first-ever woman to have climbed all 5 eight-thousanders in the country. Keep up with your spirits, courage and commitment to do wonders. Well done," the president wrote on Twitter.

