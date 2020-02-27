President Dr Arif Alvi emphasizes for Pakistan-Egypt joint ventures in defence production

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday informed the visiting Egyptian delegation about the potential of defence industry of Pakistan and emphasized the need to undertake joint ventures in the area of defence production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday informed the visiting Egyptian delegation about the potential of defence industry of Pakistan and emphasized the need to undertake joint ventures in the area of defence production.

The President was talking to Commander-in-Chief, Minister of Defence and Military Production of Egypt, General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, who called on him.

He said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its fraternal relations with Egypt and wanted to further expand the ties in different areas of mutual interest.

The President highlighted the measures taken by Pakistan against the war on terror. He stated that Pakistan was proud of its security forces which had bravely stamped out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He also informed the delegation about the human rights violations being committed by security force in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). He mentioned that the entire population of IOK was under siege and the Indian security forces had unleashed a reign of terror and oppression against all minorities, particularly Muslims.

The President urged the international community to play its role for implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution on Kashmir.

General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed said that both Pakistan and Egypt were brotherly Muslim countries and they were required to further expand their ties in various areas of mutual interest.

He underscored the need for unity among Muslim countries to meet the challengesbeing faced by them.