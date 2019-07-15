President Dr Arif Alvi emphasizes on exploration of alternative sources to meet energy needs

(@imziishan)

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized on exploration of alternative sources of energy to meet energy needs.Addressing the ceremony of International Nathia Gali Summer College in Islamabad on Monday, he said capacity needs to be built in energy and health sectors

Highlighting importance of research in science and technology, the President said modern physics should be utilized to address challenges in various sectors.He said we should adopt practical scientific approach for solving our problems.Dr.

Arif Alvi said Pakistan is producing 25000 graduates annually and only 6000 of them get jobs. This gap should be gauged.