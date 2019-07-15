UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Emphasizes On Exploration Of Alternative Sources To Meet Energy Needs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:34 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi emphasizes on exploration of alternative sources to meet energy needs

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized on exploration of alternative sources of energy to meet energy needs.Addressing the ceremony of International Nathia Gali Summer College in Islamabad on Monday, he said capacity needs to be built in energy and health sectors

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized on exploration of alternative sources of energy to meet energy needs.Addressing the ceremony of International Nathia Gali Summer College in Islamabad on Monday, he said capacity needs to be built in energy and health sectors.

Highlighting importance of research in science and technology, the President said modern physics should be utilized to address challenges in various sectors.He said we should adopt practical scientific approach for solving our problems.Dr.

Arif Alvi said Pakistan is producing 25000 graduates annually and only 6000 of them get jobs. This gap should be gauged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Jobs Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

This is what numerology says about Bilawal Bhutto' ..

6 minutes ago

165 villages, towns gasified in last fiscal year

2 minutes ago

DEWA CEO, Spanish Ambassador discuss cooperation

21 minutes ago

Ground broken for Zameen Developments’ latest pr ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to achieve globally agreed SDGs ..

2 minutes ago

Monsoon kills dozens in Nepal, India and Banglades ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.