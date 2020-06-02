UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Expresses Condolence Over Death Of MNA Orakzai

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:20 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi expresses condolence over death of MNA Orakzai

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed his deep grief over the death of Munir Khan Orakzai, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed his deep grief over the death of Munir Khan Orakzai, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his condolence message, the president expressed empathy with the bereaved family of the late member of parliament, a press release said.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that political services of the late MNA would be remembered for long.

\932

Related Topics

National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliament Family From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Renowned Comedian 'Nana' remembered on death anniv ..

50 seconds ago

Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik recover ..

53 seconds ago

Plane With Iranian Scientist Detained in US En Rou ..

14 minutes ago

Plane carrying Iran scientist jailed in US has tak ..

14 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $ 614 million by exporting trans ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.