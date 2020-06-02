President Dr Arif Alvi expresses condolence over death of MNA Orakzai

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed his deep grief over the death of Munir Khan Orakzai, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed his deep grief over the death of Munir Khan Orakzai, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) from district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his condolence message, the president expressed empathy with the bereaved family of the late member of parliament, a press release said.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that political services of the late MNA would be remembered for long.

\932