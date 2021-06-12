President Dr Arif Alvi expresses condolences with bereaved families of Shaheed FC personnel

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday held telephonic conversation with the bereaved families of shaheed FC personnel who embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack in Balochistan and expressed his condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday held telephonic conversation with the bereaved families of shaheed FC personnel who embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack in Balochistan and expressed his condolences.

The president had contacted families of Hawaldar Noor and sepoy Muhammad Shakeel.

He also talked to the bereaved family members of Qurban Ali, Ghufran Ali and Ahsan, a press release said.

The president paid tribute to their supreme sacrifices for the nation and the country. He also prayed for their high ranks.

The FC personnel had embraced shahadat in cross border terrorist attack at Manzakai sector in District Zhob. Terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at these FC personnel when they were busy fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.