UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Expresses Condolences With Bereaved Families Of Shaheed FC Personnel

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:16 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi expresses condolences with bereaved families of Shaheed FC personnel

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday held telephonic conversation with the bereaved families of shaheed FC personnel who embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack in Balochistan and expressed his condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday held telephonic conversation with the bereaved families of shaheed FC personnel who embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack in Balochistan and expressed his condolences.

The president had contacted families of Hawaldar Noor and sepoy Muhammad Shakeel.

He also talked to the bereaved family members of Qurban Ali, Ghufran Ali and Ahsan, a press release said.

The president paid tribute to their supreme sacrifices for the nation and the country. He also prayed for their high ranks.

The FC personnel had embraced shahadat in cross border terrorist attack at Manzakai sector in District Zhob. Terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at these FC personnel when they were busy fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Zhob Shakeel Border Family From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Egypt congratulates UAE on UN Security Council mem ..

7 minutes ago

Tadweer to set up new fallen stock treatment facil ..

22 minutes ago

Chinese parents think physical education needs mor ..

3 minutes ago

Italy start Euro 2020 campaign with comfortable wi ..

3 minutes ago

Ecuador reports 1,098 new daily COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Tunisia reports 2,161 new COVID-19 cases, 364,819 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.