President Dr Arif Alvi expresses condolences with families of Shaheed soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday telephoned bereaved families of Shaheed Lance Naik Abdul Waheed and Shaheed Sepoy Sakum Dad to express his condolences.

The president prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for their families to bear the loss with fortitude, a press release said.

He also paid tributes to the both martyred soldiers for their sacrifices to defend the motherland.

Both soldiers had embraced Shahadat during an operation against terrorists inNorth Waziristan.