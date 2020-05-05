President Dr Arif Alvi expressing Pakistan's full solidarity with the people of NAM member states in the fight against COVID-19 he conveyed sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for quick recovery for those affected by the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi expressing Pakistan's full solidarity with the people of NAM member states in the fight against COVID-19 he conveyed sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for quick recovery for those affected by the virus.

"The impact of COVID-19 has exposed the fragility of our global system and the enormity of the challenges we face. Around half of the world population, about 3.5 billion, is in a lockdown and there is no end in sight," he added.

The President said, "Tens of millions of people have lost jobs across the globe and the count is increasing. Lives have been disrupted and people have been deprived of their livelihoods. Countless families across the globe are struggling to remain safe, secure health attention and even more, avoid death from hunger. Global supply chains are breaking down. Factories, Restaurants, shops, small businesses, and hotels have laid-off workers. A global recession is surely underway as the world GDP is projected to decline by at least 10%." "The crisis triggered by the pandemic is also a stark reminder that no country can overcome such threats alone. A "global" challenge requires a "global" response, which is firmly rooted in solidarity, international cooperation, and respect for multilateralism," he added.

The President said that the Bandung principles remained relevant today in the face of evolving challenges.

"These principles, grounded in friendly cooperation and respect for the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, offer opportunities to address contemporary threats by evolving new avenues of cooperation.

"We are confident that today's meeting would help in formulating effective approaches to address the challenge ahead of us," he added.

The President said that located in a region where two of our immediate neighbours have been severely impacted by COVID-19, Pakistan undertook a range of measures at an early stage to mitigate its spread and address its effects.

"A robust institutional mechanism was set up to ensure a unified response. Wide-ranging measures were introduced to check the spread of the virus. These included international and domestic travel restrictions, school closures, restrictions on public gathering, localized quarantines, strengthening of country-wide health response and varying levels of lockdown in cities across the country," he added.

The President said that screening and testing, surveillance of cases and launching of an information campaign to raise awareness among public also helped their timely response.

"Our three-pronged response of preventing COVID-19 from spreading, suppressing it, and mitigating its impact have largely been effective, as Pakistan is still in the containment phase," he added.

The President mentioned that in order to address the social and economic impact of the pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a package of approximately US$ 8 billion for vulnerable groups covering relief measures in cash for daily wage workers, low-income families, financial support for SMEs, support for health and food supplies and fuel prices, and procurement of emergency services.

Additionally, the Government was expanding the network of Panagahs (shelter homes), he added.

He said, "Even in this crisis, the Government of Pakistan and its people remain generous and open hearted. We have instructed relevant departments to not refuse any refugee access to health facilities and medicine." However, the President said that they were requesting the UN, the High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Organization for Migration to come forward and help them assist the Afghan Refugees, both documented and undocumented.

"I would like to especially highlight that our brotherly country of Afghanistan deserves enhanced international attention and support to strengthen their health systems to respond to COVID-19 challenges," he added.

The President said that national responses, however, cannot be fully effective unless complemented by strong international cooperation and mobilization of much needed resources.

"While the pandemic is primarily a health crisis, its social and economic impacts are far-reaching and devastating. It has exposed the fragility of our societies and economies to shocks, laying bare deep inequalities that threaten the achievement of the SDGs." "Developing countries are likely to suffer from massive poverty, unemployment, and social unrest against the backdrop of a sharp economic downturn," he added.

The President said that in view of the pandemic's socio-economic impacts on developing countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for a "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" which aimed to seek urgent debt relief for low-income and middle-income countries.

"Developing countries must be supported in overcoming the massive impact of COVID-19 by providing fiscal space and financial relief to manage the consequences of the unfolding crisis," he added.

The President said that the scale of the crisis triggered by COVID-19 must be matched by the magnitude of their response, which must be large-scale, innovative, and coordinated.

"A holistic response to COVID-19 must incorporate broader development dimensions along with the health system challenges. Our response must also emphasize the importance of health security as a key component of national security, leading to enhanced investments in healthcare infrastructure," he added.

The President said that at the same time, their collective response should stay clear of politicization and pursuit of narrower agendas. "These exceptional circumstances call for exceptional solidarity.""Our Movement has a proud legacy of upholding the principles of the UN Charter and the values of multilateralism and solidarity for advancing the common goal of sustained peace and development. These core values must remain at the forefront as we navigate the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic," he added.

The President said, "The world has never been in more serious crises which loudly demands that leaders of the world should rise and lift humanity out of its misery and save the world as we know it, indeed to improve upon it."