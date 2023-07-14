Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Extends Tenure Of PHC Judges

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 10:47 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi extends tenure of PHC judges

President Dr Arif Alvi extended the tenure of posting of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court by six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi extended the tenure of posting of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court by six months.

The president approved the extension in the period of Justices Fazal Subhan, Shahid Khan and Dr Khurshid Iqbal, on the advice of the prime minister.

The extension in the posting will be with effect from July 18, 2023.

