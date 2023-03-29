President Dr Arif Alvi eyes 'crises resolution role' in current situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed that he had always played a role for the resolution of national issues and was now ready to make such efforts with a 'crises resolution role' in the current situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed that he had always played a role for the resolution of national issues and was now ready to make such efforts with a 'crises resolution role' in the current situation.

In an interview with Geo news, the president, to a query regarding approval of the judicial reforms bill, replied that it could have been tabled in the Parliament at an appropriate time, considering the ongoing situation.

He said he had heard different analysis, opinions and discussions related to the judicial reforms and opined that it might be addressed after taking the judiciary into confidence as well.

Responding to another question, he said he would take the right decision over the said bill after receiving the final document.

The president observed that the use of force could give rise to issues and in democratic countries, issues were being addressed through the development of consensus.

He said the pressure on institutions led to cracks and stressed that the Constitution should not be disfigured.

The president regretted that in the past, the 1973 Constitution was wrapped after four years of its enforcement.

He observed that in the current situation, division of thinking was apparent whether it was within the political parties, parliament or judiciary and underlined that they all should strive to save Pakistan and the Constitution.

Regarding a question about the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to set a new date for polls in Punjab, the president said the Supreme Court was seized of the issue and it would decide it.

But after listening and reading media reports, he wondered if the holding of the election depended upon the issues. The nation wanted a responsible outcome, he added.

The president, to a query, replied that if polls were not held within 90 days, the institutions concerned should accept the responsibility for the delay.

In the tussle between the democratic forces, there might be opportunities for the undemocratic forces, he added.

About the prime minister's letter in response to his earlier letter, the president maintained that due to the responsibility of his office, he could not remain 'deaf and dumb' regarding the recent human rights incidents as highlighted by the media.

He said during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he had talked to the then minister for human rights over such issues as he could not ignore them.

He agreed that the rights issue during 2021 was not good and it grew in the succeeding year.

The president to another question said the difference of opinion in the judiciary was possible as witnessed in the United States and the United Kingdom, but he stressed, personality-based differences were not good.

Talking about his audio leak, he trashed it as irrelevant and said he had been advocating for respecting people's privacy and encroaching on individuals' privacy as unethical, immoral and illegal as it fell into 'Gheebat'.

The president said the polarization in society was too dangerous and he wanted to reduce it.

Referring to his past role in diffusing political tensions, the president said he could not succeed in his efforts.

President Alvi said the present chief of army staff's statement regarding the military's role provided a window for the politicians to work collectively for the democratic system.

Expressing his concerns, the president said the Federal and provincial governments could not announce awards for any individual under relevant constitutional provisions, as it was a prerogative of the president.

He said he had raised the issue during the PTI's tenure.

Citing the unanimous adoption of the 1973 Constitution, the president said it reflected the 'brilliance of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto'.

To a comment, he agreed that the disqualification of politicians or political parties was no solution to the issues.

He said he always credited former president Asif Ali Zardari for raising the slogan of 'Pakistan Khappay' after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto as nothing could save the country from another serious crisis at that time.

He further observed that the lives of all politicians were precious and they should be provided protection.