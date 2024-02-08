President Dr Arif Alvi felicitates Ilham Aliyev on his victory

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday felicitated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in the Presidential elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday felicitated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in the Presidential elections.

“Your leadership continues to inspire progress and stability. Pakistan looks forward to strengthening our enduring friendship and cooperation”, the president posted on X.

President Alvi also extended his best wishes for President Aliyev’s continued success.