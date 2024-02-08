President Dr Arif Alvi Felicitates Ilham Aliyev On His Victory
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 05:18 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday felicitated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in the Presidential elections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday felicitated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in the Presidential elections.
“Your leadership continues to inspire progress and stability. Pakistan looks forward to strengthening our enduring friendship and cooperation”, the president posted on X.
President Alvi also extended his best wishes for President Aliyev’s continued success.
Recent Stories
Election 2024: Polling stations time comes to end
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance
Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency
Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally
EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..
Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake
Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling remains peacefully in NA-47 Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia express satisfaction on similarities of views on global strategic stability, region ..3 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh commends ECP role for election arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process13 minutes ago
-
ECP resolves 45 out of 55 election complaints13 minutes ago
-
Voters defy snow to cast ballots in upper parts of Hazara division23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges people to cooperate with administration for peaceful elections23 minutes ago
-
CCPO visits polling stations33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits election control room33 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari casts her vote at Birani polling station33 minutes ago
-
Election 2024: Polling stations time comes to end37 minutes ago
-
Five policemen martyred, two injured in IED blast43 minutes ago