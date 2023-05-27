President Dr Arif Alvi felicitates newly appointed officials of CPNE

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday felicitated the newly appointed officials of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Irshad Arif as President, Anwar Sajidi as Senior Vice President, and Ejaz ul Haq as Secretary General

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday felicitated the newly appointed officials of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Irshad Arif as President, Anwar Sajidi as Senior Vice President, and Ejaz ul Haq as Secretary General.

Conveying his heartfelt congratulation, the president said "I hope the new officials of CPNE would play their role in media freedom, promotion of democratic values and human rights, and solution of social and economic problems in Pakistan.

Media, he said could play an important role in educating people on important social, political and economic issues in the country and shaping public opinion.

President Alvi said Pakistan was facing several big challenges such as increasing population, education and health sectors' issues, water scarcity, rights of disabled people, breast cancer, climate change and fake news.

"I hope that the media would not only raise awareness among people with regards to these important topics, but would also continue to raise their voices for the solution of the challenges by representing the public aspirations," he added.

He also hoped that the newly appointed officials would proactively work for the development of newspapers, promotion of responsible journalism and further improvement in their quality.