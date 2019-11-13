President Dr. Arif Alvi Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of PBA
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).
The President in a message said that the unopposed election of the office bearers reflected the confidence of PBA members on them.