President Dr. Arif Alvi felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

The President in a message said that the unopposed election of the office bearers reflected the confidence of PBA members on them.