President Dr. Arif Alvi Felicitates Putin On Russian National Day

Muhammad Irfan 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:31 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi has extended warm felicitations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the National Day of Russian Federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has extended warm felicitations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the National Day of Russian Federation.

In his letter of felicitation to his Russian counterpart, President Dr. Arif Alvi said, "Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, commonality of interests for peace and stability in the region and beyond".

The President said Pakistan considered Russia a close friend and was desirous of forging a strong, meaningful and multidimensional strategic partnership in all fields for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries in the years ahead, a press release on Tuesday said.

Dr. Arif Alvi also conveyed his best wishes for the Russian President's good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the Russian Federation.

