President Dr. Arif Alvi, First Lady Attend Enthronement Ceremony Of Japan's Emperor

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:30 AM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday attended the enthronement ceremony of Emperor of Japan Naruhito in Tokyo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday attended the enthronement ceremony of Emperor of Japan Naruhito in Tokyo.

The ceremony was attended by more than 100 heads of State and Government.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Samina Alvi, according to a press release issued by the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President and First Lady felicitated the Emperor and the Empress on ascending the throne.

The President and First Lady are currently visiting Japan on the invitation of the Japanese Government. Later in the evening, they will also attend the State Banquet to be hosted by the Emperor in the honour of the visiting dignitaries.

