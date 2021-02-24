UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi For Adopting Electronic Voting System In Next General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:05 AM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underlined the need for using electronic voting system in next general elections to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underlined the need for using electronic voting system in next general elections to ensure transparency.

"Discussion can be made for holding the election of Chairman Senate as well through open ballot," he said in an interview with a private television channel (Hum news).

In the past, the president said that leaders of the political parties had also discussed the option of open ballot for future elections. Commenting on pandemonium in parliament sessions, he said debate on NAB laws was the reason for unpleasant situation at assembly forum.

In reply to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on corruption cases.

About rigging allegations raised by Opposition against the ruling party, the president said that the prime minister had already suggested re-election at 20 polling stations of Daska.

On rising inflation, he said that the government should provide subsidy on flour, oil and sugar commodities to provide relief to the common man. To a question about Jehangir Tareen, he said: "Imran Khan acknowledges the services and loyalty of Jehangir Tareen with PTI party." Appreciating the government handling for effectively dealing the COVID-19, he said a strategy of 'smart lockdown' had been successful.

