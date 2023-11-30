Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi For Creating Awareness About HIV/AIDS To Prevent Its Spread

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 09:42 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi for creating awareness about HIV/AIDS to prevent its spread

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged all stakeholders, including the media, influencers, and community leaders, to create awareness about the HIV/AIDs to prevent its spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has urged all stakeholders, including the media, influencers, and community leaders, to create awareness about the HIV/AIDs to prevent its spread.

"We also need to intensify our efforts towards the prevention of HIV transmission, establishing surveillance systems, reducing the stigma attached to this disease, training health staff, and strengthening our institutional framework," the president said in a message in connection with the World AIDS Day.

The World AIDS Day is being observed on Friday, under the theme “Let communities lead”, to highlight the role of communities in advancing progress towards ending AIDS.

President Alvi said the "Day reminds that ending the HIV epidemic requires collective efforts at the community level, visionary thinking, and a resolute commitment to reach even the most marginalized populations and improve the outreach of health services".

He reaffirmed his resolve to strengthen the national HIV response, promoting innovative data-driven solutions, and eradicating stigma and discrimination associated with the disease.

"We also reaffirm our commitment to fortify our health system, and formulate and execute evidence-based policies and plans, with the goal of reducing the incidence of new infections," he said.

The president said the Day reminded of the fundamental responsibility to ensure access to HIV prevention, testing, and treatment services for all.

"Pakistan has been working to provide health security to all individuals impacted by HIV by introducing comprehensive health, nutrition, and support service packages as part of the national social security programmes," he added.

"We have the ability and determination to enhance the quality of life for those affected by this preventable yet treatable disease.

"On this day, let us also reflect on the successes and challenges of the past to seize the myriad opportunities of tomorrow in our journey to make Pakistan HIV-free," he said adding Pakistan would continue its efforts to reach out to individuals of all ages and backgrounds across the nation and empower them to make healthy lifestyle choices.

"We affirm to rectify health disparities and improve access to HIV and health services. Together, we shall pave the path to a brighter and healthier future for all," the president added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World AIDS Resolute Progress Media All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

7 minutes ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

7 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio dr ..

Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio drive

7 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr. Javed A ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr. Javed Akram inspects Services Hospita ..

14 minutes ago
 Agencies decide joint check post at Mochko to enha ..

Agencies decide joint check post at Mochko to enhance traffic management and com ..

14 minutes ago
Livestock minister reviews PAITS

Livestock minister reviews PAITS

17 minutes ago
 Free motorbikes to be provided to 2000 GCWUF stude ..

Free motorbikes to be provided to 2000 GCWUF students

14 minutes ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

10 minutes ago
 Jamali urges Bilawal to empower women, youth of Ba ..

Jamali urges Bilawal to empower women, youth of Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to le ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to lead Pak delegation in COP-28

10 minutes ago
 NJAC forms committee to formulate SDEP draft for j ..

NJAC forms committee to formulate SDEP draft for judiciary

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan