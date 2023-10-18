President Dr Arif Alvi for early diagnosis, detection of breast cancer

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that since Pakistan has limited breast cancer screening and treatment facilities, they can address the grave issue by ensuring its timely detection in women and providing treatment in early stages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has said that since Pakistan has limited breast cancer screening and treatment facilities, they can address the grave issue by ensuring its timely detection in women and providing treatment in early stages.

“There is a 98% possibility of a permanent cure from breast cancer, if diagnosed at early stages,” he said in a message on the occasion of the International Day Against Breast Cancer, being observed on October 19.

The president said today, they observed the International Day Against Breast Cancer to raise awareness about breast cancer, and promote women´s access to its timely diagnosis and treatment.

He said breast cancer was the most common type of cancer among women throughout the world, and most of the deaths due to the deadly disease occurred in low and middle-income countries.

In Pakistan too, he observed that almost 100,000 breast cancer cases occurred annually, out of which 40,000 women die.

“Pakistan also has one of the highest mortality rates due to breast cancer in Asia. This is indeed an alarming situation,” he added.

To overcome this challenge, the president said, they had been raising awareness for the past five years to encourage women to perform self-examination every month.

He also appreciated that the media had played an instrumental role in educating women about the disease.

“It is encouraging to note that our awareness campaigns led to an increase in the reporting of early-stage breast cancer cases,” he added.

The president urged the print, electronic and social media to become their partners in the campaign and educate people about breast cancer to save thousands of precious lives.

“I am sure that with our collective efforts, we will be able to reduce the mortality rate due to breast cancer in Pakistan,” he added.