President Dr Arif Alvi For Enhanced Pakistan-Egypt Relations In Diverse Areas

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan attached great significance to its ties with Egypt and wanted to further expand the relations in the area of trade, culture and defence.

He was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Ahmed Mohamed Fadel Yacoub, who paid a farewell call on him here.

The President emphasized the need for frequent high level interactions between the two sides.

He commended the government of Egypt for taking cognizance of the dire human rights violation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The President also expressed satisfaction over the current level of cooperation as both countries were working closely at various international fora like the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Developing-8 (D-8).

He congratulated the outgoing ambassador on successful completion of his assignment in Pakistan.

The President appreciated his efforts for improving the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

