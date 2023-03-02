President Dr Arif Alvi for enhanced role, access of lady health workers, midwives

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed upon further enhancement of the effective and efficient role of lady health workers and midwives which would help reduce pregnancy-related complications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed upon further enhancement of the effective and efficient role of lady health workers and midwives which would help reduce pregnancy-related complications.

The president observed that so far lady health workers had access to 37 percent of the population of the country which was required to be increased.

The president was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Behbud Maternal and Children Hospital, Rawalpindi.

He said that there were no two opinions that provision of education and health were the responsibility of the state and urged other stakeholders to come forward and share their responsibility in this regard as well.

The president underlined that once society and economy had flourished, the focus was diverted to public health through different mediums, including the health insurance.

Those nations excelled which had focused on the key sectors of education and health, he added.

The president also expressed his concerns over the mortality rate during birth and said that desired steps had been taken across the globe in this regard.

The president appreciated the role of Behbud Association which had been striving for women's empowerment, and promotion of education, health, handicrafts and culture at the national level.

The president opined that the Islamic society had accorded due significance to the role of women as they groomed future generations.

He also mentioned the efforts of First Lady Begum Samina Alvi for women's empowerment, rights of the people with disabilities and imparting of education to out of schoolchildren.

The president lauded the passion for charity in the Pakistani nation which would be further enhanced with the active participation of different segments of society.

He said that the inclusion of a nutrition package under the Benazir Income Support Programme and Ehasas Programme was a laudable step which would help overcome malnutrition issue among the children.

About practical steps at women's empowerment, the president said there was no room for harassment in an Islamic society.

He also expressed his satisfaction that due to the effective breast cancer awareness campaign positive outcome had been felt as a large number of women were consulting doctors during the first stage of the disease.

President Behbud Association of Pakistan Abida Malik in her address highlighted the role of the association which centered around making efforts for women's empowerment, besides shielding them from fatal diseases.

She apprised that an endowment fund had been established by the association along with the establishment of a state-of-the-art hospital to provide free-of-cost health services to women and children.

Earlier, the president and the first lady inaugurated the hospital. Members of the association and foreign diplomats also attended the ceremony.