UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi For Equal Opportunities For Disabled Persons

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:55 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi for equal opportunities for disabled persons

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon creation of equal opportunities for the persons with disabilities in all fields of life because securing their rights was requisite for maintaining equality and justice in a society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon creation of equal opportunities for the persons with disabilities in all fields of life because securing their rights was requisite for maintaining equality and justice in a society.

In a message on the International Day of Disabled Persons being observed across the globe and Pakistan on Tuesday, the president said that the purpose of observance of the day was to create awareness about the rights of the persons with disabilities.

The president also underlined the need to promote assistive technology because use of such technology could ensure facilities in the lives of disabled persons.

He said Pakistan had played a significant role across the globe over the promotion of assistive technology.

Under the government's flagship Ehsas programme, the disable persons were being provided with free of cost treatment facilities, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Nearly 97% of German Companies in Russia Support N ..

4 minutes ago

The Technical Education & Vocational Training Auth ..

4 minutes ago

British rock band ‘Coldplay’ pays tribute to A ..

19 minutes ago

Turkish aid agency holds goal-ball matches for Syr ..

4 minutes ago

Around 29000 spl persons imparted athletics traini ..

28 seconds ago

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PS ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.