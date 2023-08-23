Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi For Exploring New Horizons With Export Compatible Products

Published August 23, 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi for exploring new horizons with export compatible products

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed upon the business and industrialist communities to explore new avenues in the global market by introducing innovative value addition goods to supplement the country's exports, besides enhancing their outreach in the world

The president was addressing the 2nd Achievement Recognition Ceremony of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) which was arranged at the Aiwan e Sadr to award the best performing businessmen and women.

The president was addressing the 2nd Achievement Recognition Ceremony of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) which was arranged at the Aiwan e Sadr to award the best performing businessmen and women.

The president opined that there was no doubt that the government was facilitating the businessmen and traders, but it was the prime onus on traders that they should navigate through all hurdles and carve a path for the growth of their export business.

He said that due to environmental changes, the world was looking for organic foods and in this arena, the country's exporters could find advantageous leeway, besides, the designers' jewellery was another category in which the women could showcase their goods to the world.

The president while appreciating the inclusion of women in the industry and business sectors, underlined the need for encouraging and supporting the females to join these sectors by creating a conducive environment.

The president further maintained that different countries of the world made progress on the basis of intellectual development, adding an economy could prosper if the system survived the fast-paced global changes.

He said from history it was evident that traders always carved their path with innovative ideas.

Pakistani IT freelancers were among the top global ranking due to their dependence on their abilities, he said, adding that exporters and traders should take a leaf out of their book to boost their business.

Citing the Netherlands, the president said that it had become the world's second-largest food exporter. "The world is ready to purchase and the need is to invest in these areas," he added.

The president also stressed upon the industrialists to employ disabled persons under the 4 percent allocated quota, so that they could become self-dependence and contribute as useful members of society.

Under Islamic teachings, the well-to-do business people should provide job opportunities to the destitute and deprived segments of society as such noble deeds could become a source for the flourishing of their businesses, he observed.

The president said that banks had also provided loans facilities to women entrepreneurs on a very affordable rates, but regretted that such a facility was not fully availed.

Speaking on the occasion, President SCCI Sajid Hussain Tarrar said that businessmen and industrialists were not only contributing towards the country's economy with exports but also providing jobs to manpower.

He said with worth $230 million exports annually, the SCCI was a glaring example of one of the major contributors to the country's economy.

SCCI office bearers, Chaudhry Aamir Atta Bajwa and Mian Tariq Yaqoob, in their remarks, stressed upon continuation of economic policies with better decisions.

Earlier, the president gave away awards among the top industrialists, traders and exporters.

