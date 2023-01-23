UrduPoint.com

President Dr. Arif Alvi For Imparting Marketable Education To Younger Generation To Excel In Career

January 23, 2023

President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the need of imparting the country's younger generation with marketable education and provide them equal opportunities to excel in their career

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the need of imparting the country's younger generation with marketable education and provide them equal opportunities to excel in their career.

"Presently, the younger generation is uncertain about their future and many of them are leaving Pakistan for a brighter and more prosperous future in developed countries. We need to impart them with marketable education and provide them equal opportunities to excel in their career. We should also focus on the enrolment of out-of-school children," he said in his message on International Education Day observed every year on January 24.

The President said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned the education system of Pakistan as the driving force behind all the national goals. In the first National Education Conference held in Karachi, it was decided that the education system would work according to the national aspirations of Pakistan and it would be truly related to the needs of the people of Pakistan, he added.

He said, "On this day, Pakistan vows to raise the literacy rate in compliance with the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development by providing school access to all children and improving the education system by providing marketable skills to youth and enabling them to earn a respectable livelihood with modern technology and social development of a country".

The President said "Education is an important factor in human progress and the basic right of every citizen of Pakistan. It is considered to be closely related to the economic and social development of a country." "Without substantial investment in human resources, no country can achieve sustainable economic development. The literacy rate is an important indicator to measure the level of education. Its consolidation has a profound impact on other important indicators of prosperity," he added.

The President said, "Education in a broader sense improves the capabilities of individuals and the capacity of institutions and becomes a catalyst for the closely interrelated economic, social, cultural, and demographic changes and national development." "Education is a powerful driver of development, and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty and improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability. It delivers large, consistent returns in terms of income, and is the most important factor to ensure equality and inclusion," he added.

The President said, "For individuals, education promotes employment, earnings, health, and poverty reduction. For societies, it drives long-term economic growth, spurs innovation, strengthens institutions, and fosters social cohesion".

