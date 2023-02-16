President Dr Arif Alvi for improving business climate, restoring business confidence

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called for improving the business environment and restoring business confidence by reviving the confidence of the people in the political system through elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called for improving the business environment and restoring business confidence by reviving the confidence of the people in the political system through elections.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of Overseas Investor Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

He stated that Pakistan needed to keep pace with the world and make fast and timely decisions, besides right and timely interventions.

President Alvi said political ownership was the key to a positive change, and that broad ownership was only possible through elections.

As regards the potential of information technology, he said he had remained the biggest proponent of the IT sector's development in the country.

Pakistan, he added, was a goldmine of untapped human intellect.

The IT sector was dependent not only on the national but also on international infrastructure and it allowed for a decentralized workforce. This was something that Pakistan could take advantage of, even in the current trying times.

The president said the country needed simple solutions for the complex problems being faced by it, and it was the role of the government to provide an enabling environment in that regard.

The delegation briefed the president on the Business Confidence Survey that was recently conducted.

The delegation also presented recommendations for digital transformation of the country, as a way forward. The presentation highlighted investment in digital infrastructure, push towards E-governance, integration of Web 3.0 technologies and digital regulations as possible policy options.