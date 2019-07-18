UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi For Merit, Transparency In Civil Awards Nominations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:33 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi for merit, transparency in civil awards nominations

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the merit and transparency should be maintained at all levels of the nomination process of Pakistan Civil Awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the merit and transparency should be maintained at all levels of the nomination process of Pakistan Civil Awards.

The president said this in a presentation given to him on Pakistan Civil Awards by Secretary Cabinet at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a statement issued here.

The secretary cabinet briefed the president on order of the civil awards, eligibility of the candidates, criteria for conferment, and the procedure of processing of civil awards.

The secretary said that the highest care was taken to nominate the people who had rendered meritorious services for the society and the country.

Every year on March 23, the president confers Pakistan Civil Awards (five orders of civil awards and one pride of performance), as provided for in the constitution, on the citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals, who have outstanding and meritorious services in their respective fields.

The nominations of awards are scrutinized by different committees to ensure the integrity of the selection process.�While appreciating the newly designed performa to measure the eligibility, the president hoped that this would help enhancing the objectivity of the selection process.

Related Topics

Pakistan March All Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Asia Development Bank (ADB) urged to scale up lend ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l mobile IoT expo opens in east China

5 minutes ago

Barnier Says May Never Spoke of Possibility of 'No ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus holds 12 Israelis over alleged rape of UK t ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Kh ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan U-19 team captain wants to emulate AB de ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.