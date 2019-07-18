President Dr Arif Alvi for merit, transparency in civil awards nominations

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the merit and transparency should be maintained at all levels of the nomination process of Pakistan Civil Awards.

The president said this in a presentation given to him on Pakistan Civil Awards by Secretary Cabinet at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a statement issued here.

The secretary cabinet briefed the president on order of the civil awards, eligibility of the candidates, criteria for conferment, and the procedure of processing of civil awards.

The secretary said that the highest care was taken to nominate the people who had rendered meritorious services for the society and the country.

Every year on March 23, the president confers Pakistan Civil Awards (five orders of civil awards and one pride of performance), as provided for in the constitution, on the citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals, who have outstanding and meritorious services in their respective fields.

The nominations of awards are scrutinized by different committees to ensure the integrity of the selection process.�While appreciating the newly designed performa to measure the eligibility, the president hoped that this would help enhancing the objectivity of the selection process.