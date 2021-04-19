UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi For Modernizing Dairy Sector For More Jobs, Foreign Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi for modernizing dairy sector for more jobs, foreign exchange

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday emphasized that strengthening and developing the country's dairy sector on modern was essential as it played an important role in national economic growth and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday emphasized that strengthening and developing the country's dairy sector on modern was essential as it played an important role in national economic growth and development.

Talking to a delegation of dairy industry, led by Syed Hasan Raza, which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he urged for promoting dairy sector to generate employment opportunities and earn foreign exchange by exporting dairy products.

The delegation briefed the president about the issues and challenges being faced by the dairy industry.

He assured the delegation of government's support to address the issues of dairy producers and processors by providing them level playing field and enabling environment to enhance milk production.

He said the government had focused on this sector to enhance economic growth, ensure food security and alleviate poverty in the country.

The president also underscored the need for skill development of people associated with the dairy sector.

He stressed the need for creating awareness among the people about the advanced dairy techniques to enhance yield and quality of produce.

President Alvi urged all stakeholders to devise a national strategy and forward-looking policy for the development of dairy sector.

He also appreciated the role of private sector in promoting dairy industry in the country.

Related Topics

Exchange All Government Industry Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Sports Coordi ..

6 minutes ago

121 persons arrested in crackdown against profitee ..

13 seconds ago

2 Human Rights related bills smoothly sail through ..

14 seconds ago

Well to do people must help poor in Ramzan to seek ..

16 seconds ago

Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccin ..

17 seconds ago

'Dulux dog' breed faces extinction in Britain

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.