ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to digitalize the parliament by next June for efficient management and decision making in the secretariat as well as the standing committees.

Chairing a meeting on President's Initiative for Cyber-Efficient Parliament, at Parliament House, the president underscored the need for the institution's digitalization.

The president was briefed on the initiatives taken by the relevant organizations for parliament's automation wherein he asked the authorities concerned to take steps for digitalization of parliament by June 2021.

He said it was essential to incorporate information technology (IT) into both the Houses of Parliament to enhance efficiency besides helping establish effective monitoring and control system over legislative business.

The meeting was attended by Senate Chairman Senator Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Senate Secretary, Syed Pervez Abbas, National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain and Executive Director of National Information Technology board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah.