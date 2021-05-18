President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday called for promoting arts education to effectively project the soft image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday called for promoting arts education to effectively project the soft image of Pakistan.

He said the government attached utmost significance to the education sector and was taking steps for the socio-economic progress of the country by focusing on human resource development.

He made these remarks at a briefing on National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.� PNCA Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri briefed the president about the role of college in promoting arts education in the country.

The president urged the NCA management to enhance outreach of the college by developing collaboration with international educational institutions of high repute.

He emphasized the need to improve online education facilities, which were cost-effective and provided easy access to students.

President Alvi also highlighted the importance of adopting new technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution enabling Pakistan to join the ranks of technologically-advanced countries.

He also stressed the need for implementation of disability quota and facilitation of persons with disability by providing them easy access to college premises.

The president appreciated the role of NCA in providing arts education and assured the principal of every possible support for success of the college.