UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr. Arif Alvi For Public Awareness About Utility Of Insurance Products

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi for public awareness about utility of insurance products

President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said that the country possessed huge market for different insurance products and stressed for creating mass awareness about the benefits of availing these products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said that the country possessed huge market for different insurance products and stressed for creating mass awareness about the benefits of availing these products.

Addressing an event titled 'Growth of insurance industry and the role of Ombudsman', the president said that the people should be made to realize the benefits of getting themselves or their goods, properties, insured.

He observed that a gap existed somewhere despite a huge potential market for insurance products and emphasized upon the stakeholders to expand their network through effective marketing.

Generally, the people did not have good experience with the insurance products, therefore, they should be encouraged to get insurance in different categories like health, or property, he added.

The president also referred to the government's flagship social security programme of health insurance through distribution of health cards, which was offering a very good package to the deserving people.

The president further observed that insurance companies could embarkand cooperate in such programmes.

Related Topics

Market Event Government Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

NUST arranges seminar on “Indian-Occupied Jammu ..

7 minutes ago

Zubair, Ahsan qualifies for U16 National Jr Snooke ..

6 minutes ago

Musk hands over made-in-China Teslas to early buye ..

6 minutes ago

Citizens advised to get corrected voter lists by J ..

6 minutes ago

Cold wave to grip most parts of country; Fog to co ..

6 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.