President Dr. Arif Alvi for public awareness about utility of insurance products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said that the country possessed huge market for different insurance products and stressed for creating mass awareness about the benefits of availing these products.

Addressing an event titled 'Growth of insurance industry and the role of Ombudsman', the president said that the people should be made to realize the benefits of getting themselves or their goods, properties, insured.

He observed that a gap existed somewhere despite a huge potential market for insurance products and emphasized upon the stakeholders to expand their network through effective marketing.

Generally, the people did not have good experience with the insurance products, therefore, they should be encouraged to get insurance in different categories like health, or property, he added.

The president also referred to the government's flagship social security programme of health insurance through distribution of health cards, which was offering a very good package to the deserving people.

The president further observed that insurance companies could embarkand cooperate in such programmes.