Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi For Regular Senates’ Meetings Of Universities; Filling Of Vacancies

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 06:28 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi for regular senates’ meetings of universities; filling of vacancies

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed upon the need of holding of regular meetings of senates of universities for timely decision making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed upon the need of holding of regular meetings of senates of universities for timely decision making.

He also directed for immediate filling of vacant posts of senate members in different universities.

The president chaired 6th meeting of Senate of the COMSATS University Islamabad, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by executive director COMSATS, secretaries of ministries of IT and Federal education and senate members.

The president further observed that universities should also commence timely process for recruitment on teaching and administrative vacancies, besides establishing new departments while keeping in view needs of the market.

Prior to starting of teaching in new departments, an inquisitive analysis of the requirements of the markets should be made, he opined, adding that universities should impart education and skills to their students in conformity with the needs of the market.

The president reiterated that while comparing with other countries of the region, the number of students seeking admissions in universities in Pakistan was very low and emphasized upon the universities to utilize online education system for increasing numbers of qualified graduates.

He also advised that universities should explore new avenues for generating their financial resources whereas for the research grants, they should seek assistance from professionals.

During the meeting, the financial, administration, educational and employees’ issues of COMSATS were discussed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Education Market From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan look to make it two in two in Hyderabad

Pakistan look to make it two in two in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 GCWUF students to be provided motorbikes on 40 % s ..

GCWUF students to be provided motorbikes on 40 % subsidy

2 minutes ago
 Claudia Goldin wins Nobel for work on women in the ..

Claudia Goldin wins Nobel for work on women in the labour market

2 minutes ago
 Current, old students to make efforts to restore D ..

Current, old students to make efforts to restore DPS glory; FCCI President

2 minutes ago
 Man held for solemnizing marriage with minor girl

Man held for solemnizing marriage with minor girl

2 minutes ago
 Fears over future of Armenian culture in Nagorno-K ..

Fears over future of Armenian culture in Nagorno-Karabakh

20 minutes ago
Imran Khan files appeal in IHC for meeting family, ..

Imran Khan files appeal in IHC for meeting family, lawyers, and physician in Jai ..

34 minutes ago
 Big 5 Global returns for its 44th edition in Dubai ..

Big 5 Global returns for its 44th edition in Dubai in December

45 minutes ago
 OCAS receives over 38,000 admission Applications f ..

OCAS receives over 38,000 admission Applications for Bachelor's and Associate De ..

48 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly's stunning photos mesmerize Bollywood st ..

Sajal Aly's stunning photos mesmerize Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa

49 minutes ago
 Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

23 minutes ago
 Saudi minister assures support to Pakistan's healt ..

Saudi minister assures support to Pakistan's health initiatives

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan