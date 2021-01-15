UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi For Strong Pak-Mexico Ties In Trade, Education

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan wanted to further expand cooperation with Mexico in fields including trade, investment, culture, tourism and education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan wanted to further expand cooperation with Mexico in fields including trade, investment, culture, tourism and education.

Talking to Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Mexico Dr Aman Rashid here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Mexico.

President Alvi highlighted that the government was focusing on increasing trade and investment with all countries and stressed the need for increasing bilateral trade volume with Mexico.

He also underscored the need for initiating high-level visits between the two countries, which would further enhance bilateral relations.

He asked the envoy-designate to work for the image-building of the country as well as expose the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The President expressed the hope that the new envoy would work to further cement bilateral ties between Pakistan and Mexico.

