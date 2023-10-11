President Dr Arif Alvi for stronger economic, defence ties with Qatar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for further strengthening ties with Qatar in the fields of economy and defence for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to the visiting Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Lt Gen (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, who along with the members of his delegation called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and senior officials of the government also attended the meeting.

The president said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed excellent relations, which needed to be translated into mutually rewarding business and economic ties.

Welcoming the delegation, President Alvi said that year 2023 would mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Qatar and expressed the hope that cooperation between the two countries would be further enhanced in the years to come.

He expressed his gratitude to Qatar for providing humanitarian assistance during last year’s floods as well as financial support to Pakistan during difficult times.

The president congratulated Qatar for successfully holding the FIFA 2022 Football World Cup.

He also congratulated the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces on the conferment of the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon him in recognition of his role in promoting cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, President Alvi conferred the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Lt Gen (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.