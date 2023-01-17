President Dr Arif Alvi gives assent to amended Pakistan Nursing Council Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave his assent to the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill 2022 after its passage by the parliament.

The bill provides for further amending and strengthening the laws related to the registration and training of lady health visitors, midwives and nurses.

The president signed the said bill exercising the powers under Article 75 of the Constitution.

After the president's assent, the said bill has become an Act.