UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Gives Assent To Amended Pakistan Nursing Council Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 08:24 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi gives assent to amended Pakistan Nursing Council Bill

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave his assent to the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill 2022 after its passage by the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave his assent to the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill 2022 after its passage by the parliament.

The bill provides for further amending and strengthening the laws related to the registration and training of lady health visitors, midwives and nurses.

The president signed the said bill exercising the powers under Article 75 of the Constitution.

After the president's assent, the said bill has become an Act.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Japan's Nikkei rebounds as yen's climb halts ahead ..

Japan's Nikkei rebounds as yen's climb halts ahead of BOJ meeting outcome

5 minutes ago
 Karachi University inducts eight new buses into it ..

Karachi University inducts eight new buses into its transport fleet

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Qasim Suri ..

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Qasim Suri approaches IHC against FIA's ..

1 minute ago
 USF Policy Committee approves release of Rs5b deve ..

USF Policy Committee approves release of Rs5b development funds

1 minute ago
 CS reviews polio eradication initiatives

CS reviews polio eradication initiatives

1 minute ago
 PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accu ..

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accusations’ against Babar Azam

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.