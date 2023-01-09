UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Gives Assent To Prohibition Of Interest, Procurement Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 08:18 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi gives assent to prohibition of interest, procurement bills

President Dr Arif Alvi gave assent to Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi gave assent to Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2022.

According to the bill, ban had been imposed on the business of privately lending money on interest and interest-based transactions.

The president also approved the Public Procurement Regularity Authority Ordinance Amendment Bill 2022.

The president approved the bill under article 75 of the constitution.

