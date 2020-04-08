President Dr Arif Alvi, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar discuss anti-Coronavirus, relief measures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar met here Wednesday and discussed the steps to control spread of Coronavirus and the relief measures taken for deserving families.

The Governor Punjab apprised the President about tele-ration helpline and tele-medicine service aimed at facilitating general public under restricted movement during lockdown.

The President was also updated about the ration package for the affected and needy people in the province.