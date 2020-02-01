UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Discuss Development Projects

Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:40 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has said steps are being taken by federal government to resolve the problems being faced by people in the country.This he said in a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Karachi Saturday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) President Dr Arif Alvi has said steps are being taken by Federal government to resolve the problems being faced by people in the country.This he said in a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Karachi Saturday.

.The president said federal government wants to take all stake-holders on board in resolving the problems confronting to the people.According to Spokesman of Governor's House, federal funded development projects in Sindh and steps to improve economy were also discussed in the meeting.

