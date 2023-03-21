President Dr Arif Alvi greets Iranian President, people on Nowruz

President Dr Arif Alvi extended greetings to Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi, the government and the people of Iran on the occasion of Nowruz

"On the joyous occasion of Nowruz, I extend my sincere greetings to Syed Ebrahim Raisi, the government and the brotherly people of Iran", he said in a tweet.

The president conveyed his best wishes for peace and continued prosperity of Iran and for ever-closer cooperation between Pakistan and Iran across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.