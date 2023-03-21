UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Greets Leadership, People Of Regional Countries Celebrating Nowruz

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 09:19 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of different countries in the region celebrating Nowruz festival

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of different countries in the region celebrating Nowruz festival.

Nowruz is an ancient festival celebrating the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. More than 300 million people celebrate the Persian New Year, which has been observed for more than 3,000 years in different regions, including the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and others.

On Twitter, the president separately conveyed his greetings to Iranian President Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, besides the leadership of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

"I extend my warmest greetings to my brother Qasym-Jomart Toqayev and the people of Kazakhstan on Nowruz. I wish them health, prosperity and happiness on the occasion," the president said in his message to the Kazakh president.

On behalf of the people of Pakistan, the president also expressed good wishes for peace and prosperity of the said countries.

Extending greetings to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the president conveyed best wishes for peace and continued prosperity of Iran and for ever-closer cooperation between Pakistan and Iran across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

