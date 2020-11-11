UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Grieved Over Bahrain Prime Minister's Demise

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:02 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over Bahrain prime minister's demise

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Bahrain's Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Bahrain's Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

The death of the Bahraini leader was announced earlier in the day by Bahrain news Agency saying, "The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America.

" President Alvi sympathized with the people of Bahrain and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

According to Arab media, 84-year old Sheikh Khalifa was one of the world's longest-serving prime ministers who held the post since Bahrain's independence in 1971.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Independence Bahrain United States Post Family Media Arab Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

18 minutes ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

27 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

29 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

33 minutes ago

Nigeria records over 1,000 road accident deaths in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.